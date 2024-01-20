National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has postponed NEET MDS 2024. Candidates who want to check the official notice can find it on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET MDS 2024 postponed, check new exam date here (HT File Photo)

As per the official notice, NEET MDS 2023 examination, which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on February 9, 2024, stands rescheduled. The examination will now be conducted on March 18, 2024. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-MDS 2024 shall be March 31, 2024.

The exam comprises of 240 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3 hrs.

NEET MDS 2024: How to check notice

To download the official notice candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET MDS 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the notice.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time). For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

