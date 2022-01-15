NEET PG 2022: Registration process to begin today, check schedule here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will start the registration process for NEET PG 2022 examination from January 15, 2022. The last date to apply for the examination is till February 4, 2022. Candidates can check and apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test through the official site of NBEMS on natboard.edu.in from 3 pm onwards.

The examination will be conducted on March 12, 2022, on a computer-based platform at various test centers across the country and the result will be declared on March 31, 2022, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>. To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET PG 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of NBEMS on natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary details.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Once done download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses. Meanwhile, the counselling process for 2021 have started on MCC official website.