National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will begin the NEET PG 2024 registration process on April 16, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET- PG) 2024 can find the link on official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in from 3 pm onwards. NEET PG 2024: Registration to begin today at natboard.edu.in, notice here

The last date to apply for the entrance examination is till May 6, 2024. The pre-final edit window will open on May 28 and will close on June 3, 2024. The final edit window will open on June 7 and will close on June 10, 2024.

The NEET PG admit card 2024 will be available on June 18, 2024. The examination will be conducted on June 23, 2024, and the results will be announced by July 15, 2024. Cut-off date for completion of internship is August 15, 2024.

NEET PG 2024: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply for the entrance test can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2024 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee for General, OBC and EWS category candidates is ₹3500/- and for SC, ST, and PWD category candidates, is ₹2500/-. The prescribed exam fee should be remitted through payment gateway provided using a Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by banks in India or other modes as may be made available and have been provided on the web page. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.