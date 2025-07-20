NEET PG 2025 exam city details tomorrow, admit card on July 31

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will share the NEET PG 2025 exam city details tomorrow, July 21. NBEMS said that this information will be shared with candidates at their registered email IDs. NEET PG 2025 exam city details tomorrow (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

NBEMS added that NEET PG 2025 admit cards will be released on July 31, 2025.

When released, candidates can download the NEET PG admit cards from natboard.edu.in.

On the admit cards, candidates will find the detailed address of their exam centres.

NEET PG 2025: How to download exam city slip, admit card when released

To download the exam city slip or admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Go to the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Open the NEET PG 2025 exam city slip or admit card link, as required

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit, and your exam city slip/admit card will be displayed.

NEET PG 2025 will be held on August 3, 2025. The exam will have 200 multiple-choice questions, with each question having 4 responses. Candidates need to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 responses.

For any queries, candidates can contact the NBEMS at the helpline number +91-7996165333 between 9:30 AM and 06:00 PM.

In a recent notification, NBEMS said it has two official websites – natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in – which candidates should refer to for authentic information regarding exams conducted by it.

NBEMS also mentioned an official WhatsApp channel where aspirants can access authentic information about NEET PG 2025 and other examinations.

NBEMS said all notices issued by it since July 2020 have QR codes that redirect users to the official website.

“Unscrupulous agents / touts may make false and bogus claims to the candidates using spoofed notices, emails, SMS or contents on social media in the name of NBEMS for phishing,” NBEMS said.

“Candidates are hereby advised not to be allured or mislead by unscrupulous agents / touts making false and bogus claims of helping any candidate in any means by such spoofed emails / SMS or forged documents or social media.”

The board said it does not send candidates emails or SMS messages about securing good marks in any of the exams conducted by NBEMS.

“If any email / SMS / message on social media is received or circulated in the name of NBEMS, please cross verify the information from the official website of NBEMS,” it added.

For further details, candidates can visit the official websites.