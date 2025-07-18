NEET PG 2025: NBEMS releases important notice for candidates, details here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, or NBEMS, through a recent notification, informed that the details about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 exam cities will be communicated to the applicants through email on July 21. NEET PG 2025: NBEMS releases important notice for candidates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates were allowed to resubmit their test city choices from June 13 to 17, it added.

Admit cards for NEET PG 2025 will be released on July 31, where, among other details, candidates will get to know the address of their examination centres.

For any queries, candidates can contact the NBEMS at the helpline number +91-7996165333 between 9:30 AM and 06:00 PM.

In a recent notificatication addressed to NEET PG candidates, NBEMS said it has two official websites – natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in – which candidates should refer to authentic information regarding exams conducted by it.

In that notification, NBEMS also mentioned an official WhatsApp channel where aspirants can access authentic information about NEET PG 2025 and other examinations.

NBEMS said all notices issued by it since July 2020 have QR codes that redirect users to the official website.

“Unscrupulous agents / touts may make false and bogus claims to the candidates using spoofed notices, emails, SMS or contents on social media in the name of NBEMS for phishing,” NBEMS said.

“Candidates are hereby advised not to be allured or mislead by unscrupulous agents / touts making false and bogus claims of helping any candidate in any means by such spoofed emails / SMS or forged documents or social media.”

The board said it does not send candidates emails or SMS messages about securing good marks in any of the exams conducted by NBEMS.

“If any email / SMS / message on social media is received or circulated in the name of NBEMS, please cross verify the information from the official website of NBEMS,” it added.

The board has asked candidates to report such incidents at reportumc@natboard.edu.in and/or to the local police for further investigation.

The postgraduate medical entrance examination is scheduled for August 3, 2025. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm and the result will be announced on September 3, 2025.

For further details, candidates can visit the NBEMS official websites.