NEET PG 2025 revised list of exam cities released at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, has released a revised list of examination cities for NEET PG 2025 exam. Candidates who are appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate can check the revised list of exam cities on the official website at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2025 revised list of exam cities has been released at natboard.edu.in. The direct link to check is given here. (HT File Photo)

As per an official notice released by the board, NEET PG will be conducted in more cities to accommodate all candidates in single shift.

Candidates will have to re-submit their choice of Exam City on June 13m 2925, 3 PM to June 17, 2025 till 11:55 PM. The selection of Exam City by the candidates will be on First Come First Serve Basis, the board said.

NEET PG examination will be held in a single shift on August 3, 2025, as directed by the Supreme Court. The exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12.30 pm, and the result will be announced on September 3, 2025.

The allotment of venue in the chosen Exam City will be done by NBEMS, and the exact venue will be informed to the candidates through admit cards.

Candidates will have to make their own arrangement for travel/boarding etc.

NEET PG 2025: How to select exam city

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to select the exam city to appear for NEET PG 2025:

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in On the home page, go to NEET PG 2025. Login with your existing application credentials. Click on “Choose Test City” option. Go through the instructions, click close after reading. Select the preferred test city. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For queries, candidates can contact NBEMS Helpline Number at +91-7996165333 (09:30 AM to 06:00 PM). They can also visit the official website of NBEMS for more information.