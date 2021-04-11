NEET PG admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow, here's how to download

NEET PG admit card 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) examination on Monday, April 12, 2021, on its official website.

Once the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for the NEET PG 2021 examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at nbe.edu.in.

The board will conduct the NEET PG 2021 examination on April 18, 2021. The results for NEET PG 2021 is scheduled to be declared on May 31.

NEET-PG 2021 is eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021. Qualifying NEET-PG is mandatory for entry to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses under various Universities/ Institutions in the country.

How to download NEET PG admit card 2021 after it is released:

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, go to the "NEET PG 2021" and click on the link to download the NEET PG admit card

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The NEET PG admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.