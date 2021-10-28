Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court to hear plea on re-exam today
competitive exams

NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court to hear plea on re-exam today

NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court will hear petition filed by NTA challenging the Bombay HC order on NEET re-exam for two candidates today, October 28, 2021. 
NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court to hear plea on re-exam today
NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court to hear plea on re-exam today
Published on Oct 28, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear the National Testing Agency's plea challenging the Bombay HC order on NEET re-exam for two candidates.

In the plea filed by NTA, the Agency has challenged Bombay High Court’s order to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test again for two candidates from Solapur- Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji who have alleged that their test booklet and OMR sheet got mixed up at the examination centre before the start of the test. The NTA has mentioned that due to Bombay HC’s order, the declaration of result is delayed.

The apex court had adjourned the hearing on Wednesday till today.

On October 25, the Agency had informed the top court that the result of close to 16 lakh candidates is ready for declaration and delay will affect and further delay the subsequent process of admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses i.e. MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses.

NEET UG 2021 examination was conducted on September 12, 2021 and the answer key for the same was released on October 15, 2021. The second phase registration was completed on October 26, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA NEET.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet ug supreme court nta neet result + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out