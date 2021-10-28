NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court to hear plea on re-exam today

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear the National Testing Agency's plea challenging the Bombay HC order on NEET re-exam for two candidates.

In the plea filed by NTA, the Agency has challenged Bombay High Court’s order to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test again for two candidates from Solapur- Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji who have alleged that their test booklet and OMR sheet got mixed up at the examination centre before the start of the test. The NTA has mentioned that due to Bombay HC’s order, the declaration of result is delayed.

The apex court had adjourned the hearing on Wednesday till today.

On October 25, the Agency had informed the top court that the result of close to 16 lakh candidates is ready for declaration and delay will affect and further delay the subsequent process of admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses i.e. MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses.

NEET UG 2021 examination was conducted on September 12, 2021 and the answer key for the same was released on October 15, 2021. The second phase registration was completed on October 26, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA NEET.