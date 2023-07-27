NEET SS 2023: Registration to begin today at natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will start the registration process for NEET SS 2023 on July 27, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB Super Specialty Courses can do it through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in. NEET SS 2023: Registration begins today at natboard.edu.in, link here

The registration process will end on August 16, 2023. The examination will be conducted on September 9 and 10, 2023. The result will be announced on September 30, 2023.

A total number of questions in a question paper shall be 150 to be attempted in 2 ½ hours duration (150 minutes). The question paper will consist of questions from the General/Basic component of the primary feeder broad specialty subject and from all sub-specialty/systems/component of that primary feeder broad specialty subject. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

NEET SS 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET SS 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the application link.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Fill in the application form and upload the documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

NEET-SS 2023 shall be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty Courses for the academic session 2023-24 which will include the following: All DM/MCh Courses in the country including all Private Medical Colleges/Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities, All DM/MCh courses at Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions and All DrNB Super-specialty Courses (except Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses). For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBE.

