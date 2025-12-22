NEET SS Admit Card 2025 releasing today at natboard.edu.in, here's how to download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release NEET SS Admit Card 2025 on December 22, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty can download the hall ticket through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

The examination will be held on December 26 and 27, 2025, in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The question paper for NEET-SS 2025 will be divided into three-time bound sections, namely Section A, B & C. Each section will have 50 questions and 50 minutes of time allotted for the section. A total number of questions in a question paper shall be 150 to be attempted in 2 hours 30 minutes duration.

There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

NEET SS Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NEET SS Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.