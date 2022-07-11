NEET UG 2022: NEET UG 2022 admit cards to be released tomorrow, how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Tuesday, July 12 release the admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance test. The admit cards will be available after 11.30 am.

The exam is scheduled to be held offline on July 17, 2022 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Students can download their NEET admit cards from neet.nta.nic.in by submitting their application number and date of birth. Gate closing and opening time and other important details will be mentioned on the admit card.

The exam will be conducted for 1872341 candidates in offline mode across India at various centres in 497 cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India.

“NTA has received a few representations regarding Change of Examination City. Those representations have been examined and their Examination City has been changed wherever feasible and possible,” reads an official notification issued on Monday, informing about the release of hall tickets.

Earlier, NTA released advanced information slips for the candidates, in which details of exam cities allotted to them were mentioned.

Candidates have to take a copy of their NEET admit card printed in colour on a A4 size paper along with a photo ID, a passport and a postcard size photo to the examination centre.

Here’s how to download

Visit the NTA website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link “NEET admit card 2022”

Key in the application number and date of birth.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save for future purposes