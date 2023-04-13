Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2023 registration date extended till April 15, apply at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 registration date extended till April 15, apply at neet.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 13, 2023 02:53 PM IST

NEET UG 2023 registration date has been extended till April 15, 2023. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the NEET UG 2023 registration date. The last date to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is till April 15, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

The registration process was reopened on April 12, 2023. As per the official notice, this opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their Registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the NEET (UG) - 2023.

The examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm throughout India as well as cities outside India in about 499 cities in Pen & Paper mode (offline).

Direct link to apply for NEET UG 2023

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on registration link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA NEET.

Official Notice Here

