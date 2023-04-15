Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2023 registration ends today, exam city slip soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 registration ends today, exam city slip soon at neet.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 15, 2023 08:25 AM IST

NEET UG 2023 registration will end today, April 15, 2023. The eam city slip will be available soon on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for NEET UG 2023 on April 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the NTA NEET exam can do it through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Soon after the registration process is over, the Agency will release the exam city slip for all appearing candidates. Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website.

The admit card is expected to be out a week before the exam date, as per previous year trends.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be conducted on May 7, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. The examination will be conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

For now, the registration process ends today and candidates who want to apply for the exam will have to pay application fees of 1700/- for general category, 1600/- for general EWS/ OBC-NCL category and 1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender. For candidates outside India, the application fees is 9500/-. Processing charges & Goods and Services Tax (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
