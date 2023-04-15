National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for NEET UG 2023 on April 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the NTA NEET exam can do it through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2023 registration ends today, exam city slip soon at neet.nta.nic.in

Soon after the registration process is over, the Agency will release the exam city slip for all appearing candidates. Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website.

The admit card is expected to be out a week before the exam date, as per previous year trends.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be conducted on May 7, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. The examination will be conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

For now, the registration process ends today and candidates who want to apply for the exam will have to pay application fees of ₹1700/- for general category, ₹1600/- for general EWS/ OBC-NCL category and ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender. For candidates outside India, the application fees is ₹9500/-. Processing charges & Goods and Services Tax (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

