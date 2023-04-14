Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2023: Registration ends tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

NEET UG 2023: Registration ends tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 14, 2023 09:56 AM IST

NEET UG 2023 registration will end tomorrow, April 13, 2023. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for NEET UG 2023 on April 15, 2023. Candidates who still have not applied for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can do it through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023: Registration ends tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link here
NEET UG 2023: Registration ends tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The registration process was reopened on April 13, 2023 and will end tomorrow. The examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for NEET UG 2023

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on registration link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 1700/- for general category, 1600/- for general EWS/ OBC-NCL category and 1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender. For candidates outside India, the application fees is 9500/-. Processing charges & Goods and Services Tax (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NEET.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet
neet
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out