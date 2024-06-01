NEET UG 2024 Answer Key: Last date to raise objection extended till today, apply at neet.ntaonline.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the NEET UG 2024 Answer Key objection window till today, June 1, 2024. The objection window link will be deactivated at 11 am. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in. NEET UG 2024 Answer Key: Last date to raise objection extended till today

Earlier, the last date to raise objection was till May 31, 2024, which has been extended till today.

As per the official notice, candidates will have to pay ₹200/- as a processing fee for each answer key challenge and ₹200/- as a processing fee per question for the recorded response challenge. It is reiterated that candidates can also submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non refundable processing fee of ₹200/- per question challenged. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

NEET UG 2024 Answer Key: How to raise objections

Candidates who want to raise objections can do it by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Click on NEET UG Answer Key 2024 challenge window link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and raise objection against the answer you want.

Upload the supporting documents for your answer.

Make the payment of processing fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.