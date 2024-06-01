 NEET UG 2024 Answer Key: Last date to raise objection extended till today, apply at neet.ntaonline.in | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET UG 2024 Answer Key: Last date to raise objection extended till today, apply at neet.ntaonline.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 01, 2024 09:41 AM IST

NEET UG 2024 Answer Key objection window last date has been extended. Candidates can raise objections till today, June 1, 2024.

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the NEET UG 2024 Answer Key objection window till today, June 1, 2024. The objection window link will be deactivated at 11 am. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in.

NEET UG 2024 Answer Key: Last date to raise objection extended till today
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key: Last date to raise objection extended till today

Earlier, the last date to raise objection was till May 31, 2024, which has been extended till today.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As per the official notice, candidates will have to pay 200/- as a processing fee for each answer key challenge and 200/- as a processing fee per question for the recorded response challenge. It is reiterated that candidates can also submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non refundable processing fee of 200/- per question challenged. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

Direct link to raise objections 

NEET UG 2024 Answer Key: How to raise objections

Candidates who want to raise objections can do it by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
  • Click on NEET UG Answer Key 2024 challenge window link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and raise objection against the answer you want.
  • Upload the supporting documents for your answer.
  • Make the payment of processing fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.

Official Notice here 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2024 Answer Key: Last date to raise objection extended till today, apply at neet.ntaonline.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On