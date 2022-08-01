NITTT 2022 result out at nittt.nta.ac.in, get link and know how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) exam 2022. Candidates who took the NITTT 2022 exam can check their result at nittt.ac.in. Candidates can check their result through their application number and Date of Birth.

The NAT conducted the NITTT examination on July 2,3,9 and 10. This year a total of 13,459 candidates have registered for the NITTT 2022 examination out of which 12,663 appeared for the NITTT exam.

Here's the direct link to check the NITTT result 2022

NITTT result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at nittt.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the score card link

key in your application number and DOB

Click and take print out for future use.

Notification here