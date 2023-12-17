NTA DPIIT Examiner Admit Card 2023 released at exams.nta.ac.in, download link here

National Testing Agency has released NTA DPIIT Examiner Admit Card 2023. The admit card for the post of Examiner of Patents and Designs can be downloaded by all appearing candidates on the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in. NTA DPIIT Examiner Admit Card 2023 out at exams.nta.ac.in, download link here

As per the official notice, the preliminary examination against 553 vacancies under DR quota in the Patent Office will be conducted on December 21, 2023, at 103 cities across the country. A total of 89657 candidates will appear for the examination.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website using their application number and date of birth. Follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

Direct link to download NTA DPIIT Examiner Admit Card 2023

NTA DPIIT Examiner Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on NTA DPIIT Examiner Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The display of question paper and answer key will be displayed on December 26 or December 27, 2023. The preliminary result will be displayed on the website by first week of January 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.

Official Notice Here