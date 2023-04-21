NTA JNU non-teaching exam city slip out at recruitment.nta.nic.in, link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the recruitment exam for Non-Teaching Posts. Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in. JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts will be conducted on April 26 and April 27. NTA JNU non-teaching exam city slip out at recruitment.nta.nic.in

The CBT Question Paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) for the General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Mathematical Ability, and Computer Awareness. Test of Language (English or Hindi) will be as per the choice of the candidates.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

NTA JNU non-teaching exam city slip: Know how to download

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in

Next, click ‘JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment Examination 2023’

Click on the advance city intimation link

Log in using your Application Number & Date of Birth

NTA JNU exam city slip will appear on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.