Odisha: More than 63,000 candidates to take state civil services prelims exam

  • A total of 63,222 candidates have registered for the Odisha Civil services exam, the preliminary phase of which will be held on August 27, state public service commission, OPSC has said.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 06:25 PM IST

A total of 63,222 candidates have registered for the Odisha Civil services exam, the preliminary phase of which will be held on August 27, state public service commission, OPSC has said. The Commission has intimated all the candidates about their exam centres and roll numbers.

The exam will be held in Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur on Friday.

The admit cards of the candidates were released on August 19.

The exam will be held in two shifts: 10 am to 12 noon and 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

This exam was initially scheduled on May 23. However, due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19, the exam could not be held on schedule and had to be postponed.

The exam was notified in December 2020. Candidates who qualify this exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

A total of 392 vacancies will be filled through this exam in various services.

