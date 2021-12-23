Odisha: OSSC releases list of exams scheduled to be held in January 2022

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the schedule of recruitment exams which it will conduct in the month of January, 2022. “Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the Website www.ossc.gov.in for further updates. The schedule of the Examination is subject to change,” the Commission has said.

A total of 13 exams will be held in January which includes language test, certificate verification, main written exam and computer skill test.

The various exams that the Commission plans to do in January are: Market Intelligence Inspector 2017, JE electrical 2016, Junior Stenographer 2019, Inspector of Legal Meteorology & LA 2017, PTI cum hostel superintendent 2017, assistant curator and conservator 2017, computer operator cum store keeper 2016, soil conservation extension worker 2019, junior librarian 2019, field assistant 2019, statistical assistant 2017, amin 2016 and laboratory assistant cum store keeper 2018.

In another notification, the Commission has announced to fill 11 vacancies in field assistant post under Director of Textiles. The application forms will be available from December 28 and candidates can apply till January 27, the Commission has said in a notification.

OSSC January 2022 exam dates

