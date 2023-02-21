Odisha Police constable exam admit card releasing on Feb 22

The Odisha Police State Selection Board will release the admit card for the written examination for the post of constable (Civil) on February 22. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their login id.

The written examination for the post of constable (Civil) will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon on February 26. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4790 vacancies of Constable (Civil) posts.

Odisha Police constable exam admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.