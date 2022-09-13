OJEE 2022 counselling registrations to begin today at ojee.nic.in, details here

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will begin the registration process for OJEE 2022 Counselling today, September 13. OJEE Web-Based Counseling Process will begin for Technical Undergraduate Courses such as B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Plan, B. CAT and Integrated M.Sc at 5 pm.

The counselling registration for Technical /Professional Postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, M. Tech, M. Arch and M. Plan already started on September 12.

Check detailed notification here

OJEE 2022 counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in.

On the home page, click on OJEE 2022 Counselling login link available.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

