OJEE 2023 registration ends tomorrow at ojee.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 30, 2023 08:26 PM IST

OJEE 2023 registration will end tomorrow, March 31, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha will close the OJEE 2023 registration process on March 31, 2023. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination registration process will close tomorrow at 11 pm. Candidates can apply online through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

The correction window will open on April 1 and will close on April 2, 2023 for candidates to make changes in the application form if needed. The admit card and date, shift and centre details can be downloaded by all appearing candidates from April 20, 2023 onwards.

The OJEE exam for B.Pharm / MCA /M.Sc (Comp. Science) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch/ M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm courses will be conducted on May 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023.

Direct link to register for OJEE 2023

OJEE 2023: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.
  • Click on login link and enter the required details.
  • Fill in the application form and make payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
ojee education news
