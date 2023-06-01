Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha will release OJEE 2023 results on June 2, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can check the results through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE 2023 results releasing tomorrow at 11 am on ojee.nic.in(Hindustan Times)

OJEE examination was conducted from May 8 to May 15, 2023 in the state at various centres. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

OJEE 2023 results: How to check

Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on OJEE 2023 results link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On the basis of performance of applicants in OJEE-2023 entrance examination, separate merit lists of successful candidates shall be published for admission into various courses.

OJEE is conducted for admissions in to BPharma, B.CAT, Integrated MBA (5 YEARS) first year masters degree courses in MCA, MBA, M TECH, M PHARM, M ARCH, M PLAN lateral admission to second year (third semester) courses in B. TECH, B. PHARM. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OJEE.