Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has started the OJEE 2025 registration process on January 30, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can find the direct link through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE 2025: Odisha JEE registration begins at ojee.nic.in, direct link here

The registration process will conclude on March 20, 2025. The admit card will be available on the official website from April 25, 2025 onwards.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE - 2025) will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode tentatively during May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025 for admission to First Year Degree Courses of B. Pharm, B. CAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design), B. CAT (Film Editing) and Integrated MBA (5 Years), lateral Admission to Second Year (Third Semester) of B. Tech., B. Pharm and First Year Master Degree Courses in MCA/ M.Sc (Computer Sc), MBA, M. Tech, M. Pharm, M. Arch, M.Plan, M. Tech (part-time).

The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions, each with four answers. Each correct answer will fetch four marks. For each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. No mark will be awarded/deducted for unattempted questions.

OJEE 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to register for OJEE 2025 can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

2. Click on OJEE 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for a single course form are Rs.1000/—, and for each subsequent course, Rs.500/—will be added. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of OJEE.