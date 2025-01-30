SSC CGL 2024 DEST exam date announced at ssc.gov.in, check revised typing test date here

Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL 2024 DEST exam date. Candidates who want to appear for Typing Test (Data Entry Speed Test) of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 can check the revised typing test date on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The revised exam date is January 31, 2025. SSC CGL 2024 DEST exam date announced, revised typing test date here

The official notice reads, "The Typing Test (Data Entry Speed Test) of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024, conducted in Shift-II on 18th January 2025, has been cancelled and has now been rescheduled to be conducted on 31st January 2025, Examination Start Time: 01:00 PM. An Important Notice in this regard has already been uploaded on the website of the Commission on 20.01.2025."

The “Data Entry Speed Test” (DEST) Skill Test will be conducted over about 2000 (two thousand) key depressions for 15 (fifteen) minutes.

Those candidates who were exempted from the Typing Test (Data Entry Speed Test) conducted on January 18, 2025 (Shift II) will continue to be exempted from the skill test in the exam being conducted on January 31, 2025.

The commission had cancelled the SSC CGL typing test based on reports of technical glitches.

The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was conducted from September 9 to 24, 2024, and the provisional answer key was released on October 3, 2024. The objection window was closed on October 8, 2024.

Through this recruitment examination, the commission aims to fill 17,727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ central government vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.