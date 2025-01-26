How to download city SSC GD Exam City Slip 2025 from ssc.gov.in, step-by-step guide here

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC exam city slip for the Constable (General Duty) posts is scheduled for Sunday, January 26, 2025. Candidates appearing in the examination may download the city intimation slips from the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC GD Exam City Slip 2025: Check the steps to download city intimation slips from ssc.gov.in.

Notably, the commission had issued a notice on January 25, 2025 wherein it stated, “The candidates of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 can view their scheduled examination dates from 26.01.2025 onwards by logging in through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in/).”

SSC GD exam city slip 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the exam city slips:

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in Click on the Candidate’s Login tab available on the home page. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check the exam city slip and download it. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, the SSC Constable GD written test will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025. The recruitment process includes four stages: Computer-Based Testing (CBT), Physical Tests (PET/PMT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

The examination will consist of an objective-type paper containing 80 questions carrying 2 marks each. There will be negative marks of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

Admit cards details

As per the commission, the admit card for the examination will be available for download 4 days before from the date of commencement of exam.

Earlier, the commission released the application status for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination-2025 for the Karnataka Kerala region.

For more related details, visit the official website of SSC.