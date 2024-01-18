close_game
OPSC OCS 2023 application process begins at opsc.gov.in, check notification here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 18, 2024 12:40 PM IST

OPSC invites online applications for Odisha Civil Services Exam.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Odisha Civil Services Exam (Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24). The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 16, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at opsc.gov.in.

OPSC OCS 2023 vacancy details: 399 vacancies to be filled
OPSC OCS 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 399 vacancies.

OPSC OCS 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 and 38 years as of January 1, 2023.

OPSC OCS 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates must hold a bachelor's Degree from any recognised university.

OPSC OCS 2023 examination pattern: The combined competitive recruitment examination will consist of the following successive stages: Preliminary examination (Objective type) for selection of the candidates in the main examination and main examination (written and interview) for selection of the candidates for the various services and posts.

OPSC OCS 2023 posts: How to apply

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the OCS 2023 application link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the applictaion form

Take a printout for future reference.

