OSSC Admit Card 2025 released for JEO, JA Mains exam at ossc.gov.in, download link here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission released the 2025 mains admit card for the post of Junior Enforcement Officer (JEO) and Junior Accountant (JA). Eligible candidates can download the admission letter for the Junior Enforcement Officer & Junior Accountant-2023 post through the official website at ossc.gov.in. OSSC Admit Card 2025 released for JEO, JA Mains exam, download link here (HT File)

A total of 191 candidates have qualified for the mains exam scheduled for April 13, 2025. The recruitment process is conducted for 31 seats, including 30 seats for the post of JEO (group-B) and 1 seat for the post of JA (group-C). The main exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.

OSSC JEO, JA: Steps to download Admit card

Visit the official website – ossc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the JEO/JA 2023 admit card link.

Enter your login details and submit.

Download and check your admit card.

Take a printout to enter the hall during examination.

ICSI CS June Exam 2025: Enrolment window to reopen on April 18 at icsi.edu, official notice here

Exam Pattern

The recruitment process consists of three stages; the preliminary OMR round, followed by a main written examination of 200 marks consisting of language (Odia, English), General Studies, Computer skill test for both JEO and JA, Mathematics test followed by a third round of Certificate verification.

OSSC JEO and JA mains qualified candidates are advised to download and print out the admit card. Candidates are also advised to bring an original photo identity card to the centre, without which they will be debarred from entry. The card will include details like the exam centre, date, and time.

TSHC Hall Ticket 2025 released for various posts at tshc.gov.in, download links here

Candidates are advised to visit the OSSC official website regularly for updates.