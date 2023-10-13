News / Education / Competitive Exams / OSSC releases main exam schedule for ANM, Staff Nurses, and others

OSSC releases main exam schedule for ANM, Staff Nurses, and others

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 13, 2023 12:06 PM IST

OSSC releases main exam schedule for ANM, Staff Nurses, Junior Laboratory Assistants and other posts.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the main written examination schedule for ANM, Staff Nurses, Junior Laboratory Assistants and other posts. The detailed examination schedule is available on the official website at www.ossc.gov.in.

OSSC releases main exam schedule for ANM, Staff Nurses, Junior Laboratory Assistants and other posts(HT file)
The examination will be held on November 13 and November 14 through the Computer-Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode at Bhubaneshwar.

Name of the PostExam date
Junior Laboratory TechnicianNovember 13, 2023
X- Ray TechnicianNovember 13, 2023
Staff NurseNovember 14, 2023
Pharmacist & OT AssistantNovember 14, 2023
ANMNovember 14

The total number of questions is 100 and the total marks will be 200. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The admit card will be available from November 8. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their login credentials.

OSSC Main exam admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Check the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the notification below:

Friday, October 13, 2023
