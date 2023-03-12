Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Preparing for JEE, NEET in 2023? Know top Engineering, Medical colleges in India

Preparing for JEE, NEET in 2023? Know top Engineering, Medical colleges in India

competitive exams
Published on Mar 12, 2023 01:50 PM IST

JEE Main, NEET 2023: See lists of top Medical and Engineering colleges in India as per NIRF rankings.

JEE Main, NEET 2023: Top Engineering, Medical colleges in India(HT file)
JEE Main, NEET 2023: Top Engineering, Medical colleges in India(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts JEE Main and NEET entrance exams every year for students seeking admission to Engineering and Medical courses.

JEE Main 2023 is being held in two sessions. The first session is over and the second one will take place in April. NEET 2023, on the other hand, will be held once, on May 7. Candidates preparing for these entrance exams should familiarize themselves with exam pattern, syllabus, result and admission process and all other relevant details. Information brochures of NEET and JEE Main contains all these details.

In India, NEET is the only entrance exam for admission to all undergraduate medical courses. For Engineering, there are other entrance exams too, which are held at institute, state or national level. For IIT admission, candidates need to take JEE Advanced.

The following two lists contain names of top Medical and Engineering colleges, ranked by the central government, which accept JEE and NEET scores for undergraduate admissions.

JEE Main 2023: Best Engineering colleges in India as per NIRF rankings:

  1. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
  2. IIT Delhi
  3. IIT Bombay
  4. IIT Kanpur
  5. IIT Kharagpur
  6. IIT Roorkee
  7. IIT Guwahati
  8. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)
  9. IIT Hyderabad
  10. NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
  11. Jadavpur University
  12. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)
  13. IIT BHU Varanasi
  14. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) or IIT ISM Dhanbad
  15. NIT Rourkela

More

NEET 2023: Best Medical colleges in India as per NIRF rankings

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi
  2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh
  3. Christian Medical College Vellore
  4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) Bangalore
  5. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi
  6. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) Pondicherry
  7. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow
  8. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore
  9. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology Thiruvananthapuram
  10. Kasturba Medical College Manipal
  11. King George's Medical University Lucknow
  12. Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital Chennai
  13. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences New Delhi
  14. St. John's Medical College Bengaluru
  15. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai

More.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains neet nirf india rankings + 1 more
jee mains neet nirf india rankings
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out