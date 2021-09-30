Punjab Police constable exam answer key released

The Punjab Police constable exam answer keys have been released on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the admit card.

Candidates have been allowed to challenge the answer key. The option to raise objections against the answer key will be available till October 1.

The question paper and the answer key will remain available on the official website of the Punjab Police till October 30.

For this exam, which was held on September 25-26, a total of 4,70,775 candidates had applied against 4,358 vacancies.

The Punjab Police is organizing a mega recruitment drive. So far, the written test for the posts of Sub-Inspectors (District, Armed, Intelligence & Investigation cadres) and Constables of the Intelligence and Investigation cadre have been held.

In a first-of-its-kind move by any state police in the country, another recruitment drive will take place in October for appointing 2600 uniformed specialists in the Punjab Police Department, as per an official statement.