Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022: How to download at panjiyakpredeled.in

Published on Sep 23, 2022 01:35 PM IST

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022 will be released soon. Candidates can check how to download through these simple steps given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Office of The Coordinator, Rajasthan will release Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022 in due course of time. Candidates who will appear for the written examination can download the admit card through the official site of Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd at panjiyakpredeled.in.

The examination will be conducted on October 8, 2022 in single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. As per the official notice, the admit card is expected to release 7 days before the date of exam, which means, likely by October 1, 2022. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd at panjiyakpredeled.in.
  • Click on Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to reach the exam centre 30 minutes prior to the exam time. For more related details candidates can check the official website.

