Rajasthan Police has released Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 for Constable posts. Candidates who want to appear for the written examination can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit card can also be downloaded from the other official website -recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live Updates Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 for Constable posts out at police.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

The official notice reads, "Under the subject, the written examination for recruitment to the posts of 10,000 constables in the Police Department will be conducted in two shifts on 13.09.2025 (second shift) and 14.09.2025. E-admit cards for the written examination have been uploaded for the candidates. A copy of the notification dated 08.09.2025 along with soft copy is enclosed to inform the candidates regarding downloading of e-admit cards. Please make efforts to get the said notification published immediately in all the editions of two major daily Hindi newspapers of Rajasthan.”

The Rajasthan Police Constable examination will be conducted on September 13 and 14, 2025 in two shifts. The written exam will consist of 150-mark questions and last 2 hours. Each question will carry 1 mark, and wrong answers will receive negative marking.

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Enter the login details and click on submit.

3. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

4. Check the admit card and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 10000 Constable posts in the organisation. The registration process commenced on April 9 and concluded on May 17, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Police.