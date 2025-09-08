Rajasthan Police has not yet released Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025. The hall ticket for Constable exam when released can be downloaded by the candidates appearing for the exam from official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit card link will also be available on recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Where, how to download hall ticket when released(AFP)

The examination will be held on September 13 and 14, 2025. The written exam will consist of 150-mark questions and last 2 hours. Each question will carry 1 mark, and wrong answers will receive negative marking.

To pass the written exam question paper, candidates of general, economically weaker section, backward class, and extremely backward class must get 40 percent marks in total, and candidates of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe category must get 36 percent marks in total. The minimum qualifying marks will not be applicable for the local candidates of the tribal sub-plan area.

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the admit card and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 10000 Constable posts in the organisation. The registration process commenced on April 9 and concluded on May 17, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Police.