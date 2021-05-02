Rajasthan PTET 2021 exam postponed, check details at ptet.in
- Government Dungar College, Bikaner has postponed the Rajasthan PTET 2021 examination due to the surge in the covid-19 cases in the country. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 16.
In a notification issued on its website, Government Dungar College, Bikaner said that the PTET 2021 examination, which was to be conducted on May 16, is being postponed due the covid-19 Pandemic in the country. The notice further advised the students to keep checking the official website daily to know the latest update regarding the examination date.
Rajasthan PTET is a state-level B.Ed entrance exam conducted by the Govt Dungar College, Bikaner. Passing the exam will makes students eligible to take admission into the d 4-year integrated B.Ed programmes offered by various B.Ed institutions in Rajasthan.