Reserve Bank of India Services Board has released RBI Grade B Admit Card 2024. The admit card has been released for Phase 1 examination of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - General - PY 2024. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. RBI Grade B Admit Card 2024 out for Phase 1 at rbi.org.in, download link here (Reuters)

The admit card will be available on the official website from August 29 to September 8, 2024. Phase-I Examination for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) – General – PY 2024 in RBI will be held on September 08, 2024 (Sunday).

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

Click on opportunities link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on call letters link.

Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on RBI Grade B Admit Card 2024 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RBI Officers Recruitment 2024: Apply for 94 posts at rbi.org.in, details here

Phase 1 examination will comprise of 200 questions and the maximum marks will be 200. The time duration is 120 minutes. The question paper will be in Hindi and English except for test of English language. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I. For every wrong answer marked by the candidate, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBI.