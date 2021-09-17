REET hall tickets 2021 released, how to download admit cards at reetbser21.com

REET hall tickets 2021: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has issued the hall tickets for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021. Candidates who have registered for REET 2021 examination can download their hall tickets from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.

REET 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

REET admit cards 2021: Here's direct link to download hall tickets

Steps to download REET hall tickets 2021:

Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

Click the "Print admit card for REET 2021" link on the homepage

Enter Form number, name, mother's name, date of birth and Login

Download REET admit card 2021 and take a print out of the same

REET 2021 is being conducted to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers in Rajasthan state.