Registration for CLAT 2023 ends on Nov 18 on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Consortium of National Law Universities will close the application process for CLAT UG & PG 2023 tomorrow, November 18. Candidates can apply for the Common Law Admission Test on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Previously, the application deadline for CLAT 2023 was November 12, which was later extended. The exam will be held on December 18.

CLAT is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at 22 NLUs across the country, except for NLU Delhi, which conducts its own entrance exam – All India Law Entrance Test (AILET).

How to apply for CLAT 2023

Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the CLAT 2023 tab.

Register and generate password.

Now, login and fill the application form.

Upload documents, if required, pay the fee and submit.

Take a printout of the final page.