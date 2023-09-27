Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced the release date of RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023. The admit card for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Pre Examination 2023 will be released on September 28, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the preliminary examination can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023 release date out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, notice here (File Photo)

As per the official notice, the admit card will also be available on SSO Portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in tomorrow, September 28, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website at SSO Rajasthan at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the registration link and enter the required details.

Your RPSC RAS admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary written examination will be conducted in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. Candidates will have to reach the exam centre 60 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination.

The RPSC combined competitive examination will be held in two stages: Preliminary and Main examination. The preliminary examination will be 200 marks and will include questions on general knowledge and general science. The exam duration is for 3 hours. Candidates who pass the Prelims exam will be invited to the Mains exam.

