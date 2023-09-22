News / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC RAS admit card 2023 release date out, exam on October 1

RPSC RAS admit card 2023 release date out, exam on October 1

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 22, 2023 08:14 PM IST

RPSC RAS 2023 admit card to be released three days before the exam on October 1, 2023. Download from official website.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the admit card release date for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) examination 2023. As per the official notification, the admit card will be released three days before the examination. The RPSC RAS 2023 examination will be conducted on October 1, 2023, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Candidates will get information about the examination district by logging in to their portal from September 24. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.

RPSC RAS admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your RPSC RAS admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the notification here.

