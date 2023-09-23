News / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC RAS exam city centre releasing tomorrow at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS exam city centre releasing tomorrow at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 23, 2023 04:57 PM IST

RPSC RAS exam city centre for 2023 exam to be released tomorrow. Candidates can download from sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will release the RPSC RAS exam city centre tomorrow, September 24. Candidates who will appear for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023 can download the exam city centre SOS portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS 2023 examination will be conducted on October 1, 2023, from 11 am to 2 pm and the admit card will be released three days before the examination.

RPSC RAS 2023 exam city centre: Know how to check

Visit the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Key in your login details

Your RPSC RAS exam city will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.

