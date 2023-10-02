RPSC RAS prelims answer key 2023, question paper out on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released question papers and the provisional answer key of the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Preliminary examination 2023. Candidates can check it on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS prelims answer key 2023, question paper released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(Shutterstock)

RPSC RAS prelims was held on October 1 in a single shift, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Candidates who have objections to this answer key can send their feedback from October 2 to 4 (12 am). For this, they will have to pay a fee of ₹100 per question.

For any help regarding answer keys, candidates can contact RPSC on recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or call 9352323625/7340557555.

RPSC will review candidates' feedback changes, if required, will be made to the final answer key.

RAS Prelims result will be prepared based on the final answer key.

Steps to check RPSC RAS answer key 2023

Visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the answer key download link.

A PDF containg correct answers will open.

Download the PDF and calculate your score.

RPSC RAS 2023 preliminary examination was held for 200 marks on general knowledge and general science.

