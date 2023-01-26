RPSC SI Interview Dates 2021 for Phase 2 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC SI Interview Dates 2021 for Phase 2. The interview schedule for Sub-Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021 can be checked by appearing candidates on the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the Commission will conduct the Phase 2 interview round from February 6 to February 16, 2023 in the state. Candidates who will appear for the interview will have to carry necessary documents with them to the interview venue. The admit card for the same will be issued by RPSC in due course of time. Candidates can download it from the official website.

RPSC SI Interview Dates 2021: How to check dates

To check the interview dates, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC SI Interview Dates 2021 for Phase 2 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recruitment process was started on February 9, 2021 and ended on March 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 859 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.

Official Notice Here