RPSC SI PET Result 2021 declared on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared RPSC Sub Inspector (SI) combined competitive exam (CCE) 2021. Candidates who have cleared this have to appear in the interview.

Candidates who have appeared for the physical efficiency test for RPSC SI CCE can check their result on the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC SI CCE 2021 physical efficiency test was conducted from February 12 to February 18, 2022. The cut off marks for TSP area and Non TSP area has also been released.

<strong>Direct link to check RPSC Comb Comp Exam 2021 PET results</strong>

RPSC SI Result 2021: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the RPSC SI CCE physical efficiency test can check the result through these simple steps given below:

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RPSC SI CCE Result 2021 link available on the home page

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same

A total of 2939 candidates have qualified provisionally after this exam. The qualified candidates have to download two copies of Detailed application form rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and fill it and submit it at the commissions office personally or through post till April 24, 2022.

The recruitment process was started on February 9, 2021 and ended on March 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 859 posts in the organization.