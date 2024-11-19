RRB ALP City intimation Slip 2024 for the last exam day out at rrbapply.gov.in, details inside

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)have released the RRB ALP 2024 exam city slip for the last exam which is to be conducted on November 29, 2024. As per the notice, the Board has sent SMS and emails to candidates whose city intimation slips have been activated on their registered IDs that have been used to fill out the application form.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to appear for the exam can download it from the official websites of the RRBs under which they have applied.

What the official notice says:

“The city intimation slip for candidates of CEN 01/2024 ALP will be activated 10 days before the exam date. For candidates with exam dates from 26.11.2024, 27.11.2024, 28.11.2024 and 29.11.2024, City Intimation Slip will be activated from 16th,17th,18th and 19th Nov 2024 respectively,” mentioned the official notice.

As per the notice, the Board has sent SMS and emails to candidates whose city intimation slips have been activated on their registered IDs that have been used to fill out the application form.

Vacancy details:

18799 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot in the organisation will be filled through this recruitment drive. 5696 vacancies were originally proposed, but the number of vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot was later increased to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”

RRB ALP 2024 exam city slip: Steps to download

Visit the official website of respective RRBs.

Click on the RRB ALP 2024 exam city slip link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit and the city intimation slip will be displayed.

Check the city intimation slip and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

