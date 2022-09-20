RRB CEN RRC 01/2019 Level 1 Recruitment: Important notice issued for candidates

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued an important notice for candidates participating in recruitment for CEN RRC 01/2019 - Level 1 posts of 7th CPC matrix regarding refutal of media news and bewaring candidates against fraudulent messages.

According to the official notice, If anyone claims that he/she can provide the answer key to a candidate it is totally false, baseless and misleading.

RRBs have engaged a highly reputed company to conduct the Computer Based Test for Group D recruitment in which more than 1.1 crore candidates are appearing. Three phases of CBT have already been completed. The fourth phase started on September 19, 2022.

The question paper is in highly encrypted form and no one other than the candidate can access the question paper.

The sequence of questions in the question paper that is made available to candidates has also been randomized along with the randomization of all four options available for the question. Each candidate in the exam centre thus has a unique question paper.

The exams are conducted in strict surveillance of CCTV cameras with full recording of each and every candidate.

“The candidates are requested to beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration and do not pay attention to news being circulated in Electronic & Print Media” reads the official notice.

Check the notice here. Click here.

