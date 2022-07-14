RRB Guwahati announces CBT 2 schedule for pay level 2, 3 and 5

The Railway Recruitment Board, Guwahati has announced the RRB NTPC 2nd stage exam dates on its official website. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website - rrbguwahati.gov.in.

For the shortlisted candidates Stage 2 RRB NTPC exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from August 10 to 12, 2022 in an online computer based mode (CBT) for pay levels 2, 3 and 5.

The exam for pay level 5 is on August 10, 2022, for pay level 2 on August 11, 2022 and for pay level 3 on August 12, 2022.

The e-call letters or admit cards for the exam will be published online 4 days prior to the exam date.

A candidate will be scheduled for all the exams in the same city but the exam centre may vary.

The link for checking the exam city and date will be published on the official website 10 days prior to the date of examination.

Earlier the stage 2 exams were scheduled to be held from June 15 to June 17, 2022. But were postponed due to major disruptions in communication caused by landslides and floods.

The selection for Railway recruitment board, Guwahati will be based on the Computer based test (CBT) and recruitment will be based on the merit of the candidates.