RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: Junior Engineer CBT 1 hall tickets awaited, check updates here

RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board will release RRB JE Admit Card 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have registered themselves for CEN 03/2024 JE and other posts can download the hall ticket through the official website of RRBs under which they have applied. “Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK”, RRB said. ...Read More

The CBT 1 written examination will be held on December 16, 17, and 18, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. It will last 90 minutes and consist of 100 questions.

The recruitment process will consist of these stages: the first-stage computer-based Test (CBT-I), the Second-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME).

This recruitment drive will fill up 7951 posts out of which 17 for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. The registration process was started on July 30 and concluded on August 29, 2024.