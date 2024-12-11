RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: Junior Engineer CBT 1 hall tickets awaited, check updates here
RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board will release RRB JE Admit Card 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have registered themselves for CEN 03/2024 JE and other posts can download the hall ticket through the official website of RRBs under which they have applied. “Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK”, RRB said. ...Read More
The CBT 1 written examination will be held on December 16, 17, and 18, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. It will last 90 minutes and consist of 100 questions.
The recruitment process will consist of these stages: the first-stage computer-based Test (CBT-I), the Second-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME).
This recruitment drive will fill up 7951 posts out of which 17 for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. The registration process was started on July 30 and concluded on August 29, 2024.
RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: About document verification
RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: Candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification based on their marks and merit in the 2nd stage CBT and options. The number of shortlisted candidates will be equal to the number of vacancies.
RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: About normalization of marks
RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: Whenever CBT is conducted in multiple sessions for the same syllabus, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks.
b) The raw marks for a single-session CBT and normalized marks for multi-session CBTs will be used to compute the Merit Index, which is a common benchmark for generating merit for candidates from different Exam Groups.
RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: CBT 1 syllabus
a. Mathematics: Number systems, BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF, Ratio and Proportion, Percentages, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Square Root, Age Calculations, Calendar & Clock, Pipes & Cistern.
b. General Intelligence and Reasoning: Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision Making, Similarities and Differences, Analytical reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement – Arguments and Assumptions etc.
c. General Awareness: Knowledge of Current affairs, Indian geography, culture and history of India including freedom struggle, Indian Polity and constitution, Indian Economy, Environmental issues concerning India and the World, Sports, General Scientific and technological developments etc.
d. General Science: Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences (up to 10th Standard CBSE syllabus).
RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: Number of applicants
RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: This time the number of applications received by Railway Recruitment Board has not been disclosed for JE posts.
But in 2019, a total of 24.75 lakhs candidates appeared for over 13,500 posts for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical Metallurgy Assistant (CMA), read a PIB notice.
RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: About CBT 1
RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: The 1st stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards and/or minimum technical qualifications prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1st stage exam shall be used only for short listing of candidates for 2nd stage exam as per their merit.
RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: Minimum marks to pass
RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories:
UR -40%
EWS-40%
OBC-30%
SC-30%
ST -25%.
These percentage of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.
RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: How to download hall ticket?
Visit the official website of RRBs.
Click on RRB JE Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
