RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards out for levels 2, 3 and 5; Direct link

RRB NTPC CBT 2: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the NTPC CBT 2 exam for candidates seeking employment at pay levels 2, 3 and 5 from June 12 to 17, 2022. Admit cards for this exam are now available on the official website of the board, rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates who will appear for the exam can now download their e-call letters or admit cards from the RRB website.

To download RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards, candidates need to login with their registration number and date of birth.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card direct link

The board recently released detailed schedule for these exams, along with guidelines for candidates.

The exam for pay level 5 in Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi and Secunderabad is scheduled for June 12. For level 2, the test will take place on June 13 and for level 3, it will be on June 14 in these cities.

CBT 2 in Ajmer, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Malda and Thiruvananthapuram will be conducted for pay level 5 on June 15, for level 2 on June 16 and for pay level 3 on June 17.

“A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. The exams for a particular level will be scheduled in a single shift for the candidates belonging to one RRB ,” RRB had previously said.

Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates need to bring their original Aadhaar card for the exam.